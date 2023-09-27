Citadel to Take Hard Line Against SEC’s WhatsApp Probe

Citadel, a hedge fund based in Miami, is preparing to fight back against an investigation the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into alleged untracked communications. Unlike the two dozen banks that have settled similar cases in recent years, Citadel is willing to take the agency to court. The firm argues that as a hedge fund, it is not subject to the same rules as traditional Wall Street banks.

Under the leadership of Chair Gary Gensler, the SEC has increased its scrutiny of the private funds market through new rules and enforcement actions. This crackdown has led to friction between the regulator and the hedge fund and private equity industry, resulting in lawsuits over the SEC’s approach to business conduct.

The probe into untracked communications has expanded to include private equity and hedge funds, with the agency requesting records from the phones of senior employees at Citadel and Point72 Asset Management. Citadel has not received any notice from the SEC that it intends to take action against the firm since April.

Citadel’s stance against the SEC is significant given its market influence and resources. With over $60 billion under management, the hedge fund has the financial firepower and legal expertise to challenge the regulator. By making its position known to peers, Citadel may be seeking to rally support among other firms to unite against the SEC.

The outcome of this potential courtroom battle carries implications for both Citadel and the SEC. A ruling in favor of the SEC could lead to hefty fines for the hedge fund and set a precedent for the regulator’s authority to access fund managers’ phones. On the other hand, a Citadel victory could prevent future SEC cases against private equity and hedge funds for unmonitored communications. Furthermore, it could limit the messages that investment advisers are required to retain, making it more challenging for the SEC’s enforcement staff.

