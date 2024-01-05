New Presenters for the CCMA 2023 Revealed

The highly anticipated Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 (CCMA 2023) is just around the corner, and the list of presenters has been unveiled. Let’s take a look at the exciting lineup of nine celebrities who will grace the stage at the Bexco convention center in Busan on January 10.

Switching things up from the original article, the presenters are diverse and talented individuals representing various fields. From the world of acting, we have the charismatic Ahn Bo-hyun, the dynamic Choo Young-woo, the talented Lee Chae-min, the ever-charming Hong Jong-hyun, the multi-talented Jinyoung, the versatile Lee Si-woo, the captivating Choi Ye-bin, and the remarkable Park Seo-ham. Joining these actors is the renowned rapper Hanhae, adding an exciting twist to the presenter lineup.

While the nominees and awards still remain a significant part of the CCMA 2023, let’s provide a fresh perspective. We can highlight the magnitude of this event focusing on the diverse range of presenters who have been exceptionally influential in their respective industries.

In addition to the star-studded presenters, the ceremony promises breathtaking performances from esteemed K-pop artists. Boy bands NCT Dream and Tomorrow X Together, as well as girl groups Kiss of Life and STAYC, are among the thirteen confirmed performers. Adding a unique twist to the lineup, dance crews EO-DDAE from “Street Man Fighter” and Mannequeen from “Street Woman Fighter” are set to captivate the audience with their extraordinary talents.

This prestigious event will be broadcasted live on SPOTV and STATV, ensuring fans from around the world can witness the magic of the Circle Chart Music Awards. What started as the Gaon Chart Kpop Awards has evolved into a grand celebration of music, honoring excellence in the industry.

By Kim Ji-ye

