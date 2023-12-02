Expanding Your LinkedIn Network: Embracing Diverse Connections

When it comes to expanding your professional network on LinkedIn, reaching out to diverse connections can be a valuable strategy. While it may sometimes feel uncomfortable to invite personal friends or acquaintances to join your network, experts suggest that it can bring numerous benefits to your career.

According to Bree McEwan, an associate professor at the Institute of Communication, Culture, Information, and Technology at the University of Toronto, adding diverse individuals to your LinkedIn network is a positive step. McEwan explains that although it might be similar to inviting a personal friend to a professional event, it is important to recognize the value of different perspectives and connections in the digital world.

Consider the scenario where LinkedIn suggests connecting with someone like Marianne, a childhood friend. Initially, you might hesitate to send her an invitation, questioning whether your personal and professional realms should intersect. However, building a diverse network can enhance your opportunities, whether it’s for future job prospects or establishing credibility on the platform.

Incorporating a wide range of connections offers a chance to expand your horizons, gain fresh insights, and forge valuable relationships. By connecting with people from different backgrounds, industries, and professions, you open doors to potential collaborations, mentorship opportunities, and gaining different perspectives on professional challenges.

FAQ

Should I add people I know on LinkedIn?

Adding people you know on LinkedIn can be beneficial for your professional growth. It allows you to tap into their networks and gain access to new opportunities, insights, and connections. However, it is essential to maintain professionalism and ensure that the individuals you connect with align with your career objectives.

Why is it important to have a diverse LinkedIn network?

A diverse LinkedIn network helps broaden your perspective, expose you to new ideas, and foster collaboration across industries and professional backgrounds. It allows you to tap into a wider pool of expertise, create stronger connections, and increase the likelihood of serendipitous career opportunities.

How can I expand my LinkedIn network effectively?

To expand your LinkedIn network effectively, consider reaching out to connections in different industries or professions. Engage with relevant content, participate in groups or forums, and attend virtual events or webinars related to your area of interest. Proactively connect with individuals who share common professional goals, and don’t be afraid to add people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

Source: University of Toronto, Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology. [University of Toronto](https://www.utoronto.ca/)