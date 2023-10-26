Midnight Pulp Expands Its Reach on Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, and Xfinity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a leading streaming technology company, announced today the expansion of Midnight Pulp, its cult and genre movie streaming channel. Fans of action, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, thrillers, and more can now access Midnight Pulp through third-party platforms such as Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, and Comcast’s Xfinity across the U.S.

In addition to the platform expansion, Midnight Pulp is thrilled to announce the exclusive North American streaming premiere of MAD CATS on November 21. MAD CATS, a festival favorite written and directed Reiki Tsuno, combines comedy and action in its quest-driven storyline. Taka, a young man searching for his missing brother, finds himself facing a pack of pistol-packing monster cats determined to take down unscrupulous pet shop owners.

As part of Midnight Pulp’s ongoing commitment to providing exciting content, other notable additions this year include TILL DEATH DO US PART, which premieres on November 28, and the action-packed movie THE RUNDOWN starring Don Lee, coming in December.

Midnight Pulp can be accessed as a standalone subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service through its website, mobile devices, connected TV devices, and Smart TVs. It also offers a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) option on various major services, which has expanded its reach 45% year-over-year.

Furthermore, Midnight Pulp has undergone a complete relaunch powered Cineverse’s advanced Matchpoint™ Blueprint 2.0 technology. This relaunch brings an enhanced fan experience, improved content discovery, and a lineup of live TV channels from Cineverse and its partners. Fans can now enjoy additional programming on channels such as AsianCrush, Crime Hunters, Mystery Science Theater 3000, RetroCrush, SCREAMBOX TV, and TokuSHOUTsu at midnightpulp.com/livetv.

Matthew Kiernan, channel manager for Midnight Pulp at Cineverse, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “The increased distribution of Midnight Pulp will allow us to reach a much larger audience, bringing outrageous and entertaining films and TV shows to fans of cult and genre programming. We are excited to share our unique streaming brand with even more viewers.”

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Midnight Pulp on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Roku, and Xfinity?

A: Yes, Midnight Pulp is now available on these platforms, allowing you to enjoy its extensive catalog of cult and genre movies.

Q: When will the exclusive streaming premiere of MAD CATS be available on Midnight Pulp?

A: MAD CATS will premiere on Midnight Pulp on November 21, offering a mix of comedy and action for viewers to enjoy.

Q: What other content can I look forward to on Midnight Pulp?

A: Midnight Pulp will be adding exciting titles such as TILL DEATH DO US PART and THE RUNDOWN to its lineup this year, providing fans with more thrilling and entertaining programming.

Q: Can I access Midnight Pulp through other methods?

A: Yes, Midnight Pulp can be accessed as a standalone subscription service on its website and through various devices such as mobile, connected TV, and Smart TVs. It also offers a free, ad-supported streaming option on select platforms.