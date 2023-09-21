Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 Now Streaming

The second season of the Netflix docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” is now available for streaming. In an interview with cinematographer Brandon Riley, FOX Carolina’s Grace Runkel discussed the making of the popular series.

Riley, who is a native South Carolinian, explained that one of the purposes of the series is to showcase the natural beauty of the area. He expressed the desire to allow viewers to experience the region beyond the shocking tale of the Murdaugh saga.

Regarding the use of local media coverage in the series, Riley emphasized the importance of authenticity. Incorporating footage from local news outlets adds credibility to the storytelling and avoids the need for artificial reenactments.

The first season of “Murdaugh Murders” left viewers in suspense, unsure of the truth behind the crimes. Riley believes that the uncertainty and the shocking revelations about the Murdaugh family’s actions are what captivated audiences. The series not only explores the murders but also delves into how the family took advantage of the local community, which adds another layer of intrigue.

In the second season, viewers can expect more access to police and additional enlightening video footage. The series will also feature interviews with witnesses from the trial, providing a deeper understanding of their experiences. It seeks to humanize the individuals affected the Murdaugh saga, allowing viewers to see them beyond the headlines and photos.

Riley shared that one person’s story that stood out to him was Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a close friend of the family who had insights into both Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Her perspective brings a poignant element to the series and offers a glimpse into the personal lives of the Murdaugh family.

The second season of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” promises to deliver further revelations and a deeper understanding of the complex events surrounding the case. Streaming now on Netflix.

Sources:

– Greenville, S.C., FOX Carolina

– WHNS