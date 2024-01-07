Cindy Morgan, Known for “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” Passes Away at 69

Cindy Morgan, an acclaimed actress famous for her roles in “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” has sadly passed away at the age of 69. According to authorities, Morgan was found deceased in her Lake Worth Beach home on December 30th a roommate who had been away for over 10 days.

Although no foul play is suspected, an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of death. The roommate, who alerted the authorities, reported that upon returning home, they noticed a foul odor emanating from Morgan’s room.

Born on September 29, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, Morgan, whose real name was Cynthia Ann Cichorski, rose to fame with her iconic portrayal of Lacey Underall in the 1980 comedy classic “Caddyshack.” Her role in the film garnered widespread recognition and established her as a talented actress in the industry.

Following the success of “Caddyshack,” Morgan continued to make a lasting impact on the film world with her role as Yori in the groundbreaking 1982 science fiction film “Tron.” Her portrayal of Yori solidified her status as a versatile and talented actress.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Morgan’s body is currently at a local funeral home in Florida. Fans and industry colleagues alike are mourning the loss of a beloved actress who left a lasting impression with her memorable performances. While the investigation into her passing continues, her contributions to the world of cinema will not be forgotten.