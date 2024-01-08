Cindy Morgan, Beloved Actress from “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” Passes Away at 69

Acclaimed actress Cindy Morgan, famous for her roles in iconic films like “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” has sadly passed away at the age of 69. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Morgan’s body was discovered in her Lake Worth Beach home on December 30. Her roommate, who had last seen Morgan alive eleven days earlier, made the heartbreaking discovery and immediately called 911. When the roommate knocked on Morgan’s door upon returning from a holiday visit, there was no response, and an unusual odor emanated from the room.

A report from the sheriff’s office stated that Morgan is believed to have died from natural causes, and no foul play is suspected. However, the exact date of her passing remains unknown.

Morgan’s breakout role came in the 1980 golf comedy “Caddyshack,” where she portrayed the provocative Lacey Underall alongside comedy legends Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Rodney Dangerfield. Reflecting on her experience with the film, Morgan revealed in a 2012 interview that “Caddyshack” originally revolved around the caddies, but the story changed during production. She also shared how her role and mere presence as a woman in a male-dominated industry became pivotal throughout her acting career.

Despite facing obstacles and remarks that she wouldn’t succeed in the industry, Morgan always found ways to assert herself. She openly discussed her refusal to allow Playboy to take photos of her on set, even though producer John Peters claimed it would harm her career. In a bold move, Playboy managed to capture images of her anyway, determined to capitalize on her rising fame. Morgan’s agency failed to handle the situation, and her strong will and defiance became part of her narrative.

Throughout her career, Morgan continued to make an impact in various projects, including Disney’s original “Tron” film, as well as appearances in popular TV series such as “Falcon Crest” and “CHiPs.” Most recently, she lent her voice to the character of Mason’s Mother in the independent film “Face of the Trinity,” released in 2022.

Cindy Morgan will be remembered as a talented actress, a trailblazer, and an advocate for women’s empowerment in the entertainment industry. Her contributions to film and television will continue to inspire future generations of actors and actresses.