Cindy Montañez, Trailblazing Environmental Advocate and San Fernando Leader, Dies at 49

Cindy Montañez, a trailblazing leader and environmental advocate from San Fernando, passed away on October 21 at the age of 49. Montañez, who was recently diagnosed with aggressive terminal cancer, served as the CEO of TreePeople and was a former California State Assembly Member. She was known for her fierce advocacy and dedication to environmental justice across California.

Montañez had an impressive career in public service. She was elected to the San Fernando City Council in 1999 at the age of 25, making her the youngest person ever elected to the council. In 2002, at age 28, she became the youngest woman ever elected to the state Legislature. Two years later, at 30, she was appointed as the chair of the powerful Assembly Rules Committee, becoming the youngest person, first Latina, and first Democratic woman to hold that position.

Throughout her career, Montañez pursued change and made a significant impact in each role she took on. She was a strong advocate for environmental causes and played a vital role in re-greening communities through TreePeople, a volunteer-based organization. Under her leadership, the organization saw substantial growth in its mission and reach, increasing revenues and expanding community tree-planting programs.

Montañez’s dedication to her community and advocacy for environmental justice made a lasting impact. The Los Angeles Unified School Board recently voted to rename Gridley Street Elementary School to Gridley-Montañez Dual Language Academy in her honor. The Pacoima Wash Natural Park was also renamed the Cindy Montañez Natural Park, in recognition of her efforts to remake the park and promote conservation.

Cindy Montañez will be remembered as a relentless trailblazer, a champion for environmental change, and a loving family member. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards a better and more sustainable future.

