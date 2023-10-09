WhatsApp to Bring New Features Including AI-generated Stickers and Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp is testing new features that will soon be available on its platform. Five new updates are expected to make the app even more versatile and secure, including the use of artificial intelligence.

One of the upcoming innovations on WhatsApp is the introduction of AI-generated stickers. This feature allows users to create their own stickers to share with contacts, unlike conventional chatbots. The parent company of WhatsApp, Meta, has already been testing this feature on Facebook Messenger with interesting and entertaining results. However, it also raises challenges in terms of content control and moderation.

The AI-generated stickers can be created simply clicking on the “Create” button in the sticker menu. Users can type whatever they want, and artificial intelligence will generate the sticker.

Security and privacy are significant concerns for many WhatsApp users. In the beta version for iOS, the app has introduced a new security feature called private relay. This feature protects users’ IP addresses during WhatsApp calls, adding an extra layer of privacy. While it may slightly decrease call quality, it provides users with greater security preventing malicious third parties from tracking their location through these communications.

The search bar in WhatsApp has faced criticism in the past due to its limitations. However, in the upcoming update for Android, this feature is expected to be significantly improved. Users will be able to search for specific contacts’ statuses and channels, both verified and unverified. This enhancement will make it easier for users to search for specific content within their conversations and statuses.

Another new feature that will be introduced in the next update is the ability to highlight messages with an expiration date. This feature allows users to highlight a message and choose how long it will stay at the top of the conversation, whether it’s for a day, seven days, or a month. It provides users with more control over conversation organization and the relevance of highlighted messages.

To address privacy concerns, WhatsApp will introduce a username feature in the next update. Users will be able to choose a username to share instead of their phone number. They can also decide whether to hide their number from new contacts, allowing only those already on their contact list to see their phone number. This feature has already been introduced in the Android version of the app and is expected to be available on iOS devices soon.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is bringing several new features to enhance user experience and privacy. The introduction of AI-generated stickers, improved search functionality, highlighted messages with expiration dates, and the use of usernames instead of phone numbers will provide users with more control and options for communication on the platform.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo