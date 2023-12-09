Cincinnati Woman Overcomes Citizenship Challenges and Obtains Temporary Driver’s License

Cincinnati Woman Faces Citizenship Troubles: Overcoming Challenges and Obtaining a Temporary Driver’s License

A Cincinnati woman faced a shocking ordeal when she was told that there was no record of her being an American citizen, despite having a certificate of U.S. citizenship for decades. Olga Hawkins, originally from Poland, came to Cincinnati in 1961 and became a naturalized American citizen in 1967. However, when she went to renew her driver’s license, she was informed that she was not a U.S. citizen and that her existence was being denied.

The news left Hawkins stunned and worried about being sent back to Poland. She had always cherished her American citizenship and had built a life in Cincinnati, starting a real estate business with her American veteran husband, Dave Hawkins. This questioning of her citizenship was a first-time occurrence for Olga, who has held a driver’s license for many years.

To resolve the issue, WCPO reached out to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for clarification. Although the USCIS does not comment on individual immigration cases, they advised Hawkins to contact their office to obtain a certified copy of her naturalization certificate. The USCIS confirmed to WCPO that Olga is indeed a U.S. citizen.

Further investigations revealed that the delay in approving Hawkins’ driver’s license renewal was due to the federal government’s slow digitization process of naturalization records. The state of Ohio confirmed that the Department of Motor Vehicles (BMV) had not denied the renewal request, but had to wait for a response from USCIS. Once the response was received, the BMV would process her new credential.

Hawkins eventually received a temporary driver’s license and is expected to receive her permanent license in the mail within the next 14-28 days. The situation highlighted the challenges that individuals may face when dealing with outdated record-keeping systems and the importance of ensuring efficient digitization of vital documents.

Despite the temporary setback, Olga Hawkins can now continue to drive legally and enjoy the benefits of her much-prized U.S. citizenship. This experience serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to improve record-keeping systems and ensure that individuals are not unduly burdened when trying to access their rights as citizens.