Cincinnati to Enact Stricter Gun Ownership Regulations

In an effort to combat the growing issue of irresponsible gun ownership, the City of Cincinnati is considering implementing two new gun ordinances that could have significant financial and legal consequences for gun owners. The first proposed ordinance requires individuals to report a lost or stolen gun, failing which they may face a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge. Punishments for this offense include a $250 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

The second ordinance suggests imposing a processing fee of $200 on individuals who wish to retrieve their lost or stolen firearms from the police evidence locker. However, this fee will only be applicable to those who are determined to have been negligent or careless with their firearms. Cincinnati Councilmember Liz Keating showcased several examples during a press conference to illustrate the kind of situations that would incur this fee. These scenarios included cases where guns were accidentally left in public spaces or on top of vehicles.

Keating emphasized that the careless handling of firearms can have serious consequences, particularly when there are children present. The proposal has garnered support from city and community leaders, as well as law enforcement officials who believe such laws can prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands. Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge expressed her support, stating that these measures could potentially reduce encounters between officers and individuals with firearms.

Although the Buckeye Firearms Association is currently suing the City of Cincinnati over existing gun ordinances, they have not explicitly opposed these particular proposals as they align with state law. However, their spokesperson, Dean Rieck, expressed concern about the potential confusion caused a multitude of varying local gun ordinances. City Solicitor Emily Warner, on the other hand, argued that individuals in the Tri-State area should be aware of the differing laws as they cross state lines and possess deadly weapons.

The aim of these regulations is to hold gun owners accountable and ensure responsible ownership. The proposed ordinances will now proceed to committee for further discussion and amendments before being voted on the full council. City officials hope to implement these new regulations before the end of the year, prioritizing the safety of all residents.