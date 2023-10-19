Multiple Search Operations Conducted in Kashmir Valley in Connection with Terrorist Conspiracy

Multiple search operations have been carried out in the Kashmir Valley based on search warrants obtained from the Court of Special Judge Designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act. The operations were conducted in connection with a case registered against individuals involved in a terrorist conspiracy.

The case, registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, relates to a deep conspiracy that has been uncovered involving terrorist organizations and their associates in the Kashmir valley. These organizations, in collaboration with handlers located elsewhere, have been found to be uploading criminal content on different social media platforms. The content not only propagates sedition but also spreads an anti-India narrative, glorifying terrorists and inciting vulnerable youth to join their ranks and take up arms against the sovereignty of India.

The search operations conducted the NIA aimed to gather evidence and unearth the network of individuals involved in this conspiracy. The authorities seized electronic devices, documents, and other potential evidence during the searches. The NIA will now analyze and examine the seized material to further their investigation and ascertain the full extent of the conspiracy.

The objective of these operations is to dismantle the nexus between terrorist organizations and their associates in the Kashmir valley. By cutting off their communication channels and preventing the dissemination of inflammatory and seditious content, the authorities hope to curb the recruitment of young individuals into terrorist ranks and maintain the sovereignty and security of India.

