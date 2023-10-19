Counter Intelligence Conducts Search Operations to Dismantle Militant Conspiracy in Kashmir

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out searches at multiple locations in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Pulwama districts of Kashmir, based on a search warrant granted the Court of Special Judge Designated under the NIA Act Srinagar. The investigation pertains to a case involving a “deep conspiracy” led militant organizations and their associates in the region.

According to an official, the conspiracy involves disseminating criminal content on various social media platforms with seditious undertones and promotes an anti-India narrative. The ultimate goal is to glorify militants and entice vulnerable youth to join terrorist ranks. The investigation also revealed that individuals and entities voicing against secessionists and terrorists, advocating for peace, and seeking a violence-free society were targeted for vilification and potential harm.

These anti-national elements have also been targeting government servants in Kashmir, issuing threats to damage their personal reputation and properties, hindering them from carrying out their lawful duties. The investigation found that terrorist associates were fostering animosity and discord among different religious and regional groups through Facebook accounts, encouraging young people to engage in acts of violence against the peace and tranquility of Kashmir.

During the search operations, incriminating materials, including electronic devices, were seized. The data recovered will be further analyzed to uncover additional investigative leads. The primary objective of these searches is to identify and dismantle the terrorist network in the region, specifically targeting those elements actively supporting and abetting militants drawing susceptible youth into extremist activities.

Counter Intelligence Kashmir is committed to maintaining the peace and security of the state eradicating the threats posed these elements. The search operations play a crucial role in detecting and neutralizing the efforts of militant organizations and their associates who aim to destabilize Kashmir and recruit individuals for their violent cause.

Definitions:

– Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK): The department responsible for intelligence gathering, monitoring, and countering threats to security in the Kashmir region.

– NIA Act: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act provides for the creation of the NIA, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting offenses related to terrorism and other national security-related matters.

Sources:

– Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK)

– National Investigation Agency Act (NIA Act)