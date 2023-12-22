Saturday’s High School Football Championships Results

Summary: The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) hosted several high school football championship games on Saturday, resulting in winners crowned across multiple divisions. Here are the highlights of the day’s games:

Open Division: Mater Dei-Santa Ana dominated Serra with a 35-0 victory at Saddleback College.

Division 1-A: Folsom secured a thrilling win over St. Bonaventure with a 20-14 score in a game that came down to the wire.

Division 2-A: Central Valley Christian-Visalia narrowly defeated Los Gatos, edging them out with a tight score of 45-42 at Pasadena City College.

Division 3-AA: Acalanes emerged victorious with a 35-23 win against Birmingham at Saddleback College.

Division 3-A: Marin Catholic showcased their dominance defeating Mayfair with a convincing score of 38-18 at El Camino College.

Division 4-A: Palma emerged triumphant with a decisive victory of 42-19 against Mission Oak at Pasadena City College.

Division 5-A: In a hard-fought battle, Woodland Christian triumphed over Banning with a 23-13 score at El Camino College.

Division 6-A: Colusa demonstrated their prowess defeating Sweetwater with a score of 33-17 at El Camino College.

Division 7-A: Strathmore emerged victorious with a dominant performance, defeating Bell Gardens with a score of 42-7 at Pasadena City College.

Friday’s Results:

Division 1-AA: Mission Viejo secured a 27-14 victory over De La Salle at Saddleback College.

Division 2-AA: La Serna edged out Grant-Sacramento with a narrow 21-19 win at Saddleback College.

Division 4-AA: Soquel emerged victorious with a commanding performance, defeating Jurupa Hills with a score of 28-7 at Pasadena City College.

Division 5-AA: Ramona-Riverside showcased their strength with a convincing 35-7 win against Pleasant Valley at El Camino College.

Division 6-AA: St. Vincent de Paul emerged triumphant with a 27-6 victory over Wasco at Pasadena City College.

Division 7-AA: Ferndale secured a hard-fought win over Fairfax, with a 29-21 score at El Camino College.

The CIF football championships provided thrilling games and commendable performances all the participating teams, showcasing the talent and dedication of high school football players across California.