The Wilson Girls Volleyball Team Prepares for CIF Southern Section Playoffs

The Wilson girls volleyball team, after winning a share of the Moore League title, has been rewarded with one of the top seeds in Division 2 and a first-rounde in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Coach Chris Ceballos expressed excitement about his team’s draw in the single-elimination bracket. However, he also acknowledged thates can be tricky, as teams sometimes lose their edge and rhythm. Nevertheless, Ceballos is confident that his team can maintain focus and prepare for their upcoming match against either Temecula Valley or El Toro on October 21.

The Bruins plan to use their first-rounde to focus on self-improvement rather than solely preparing for their unknown opponent. They believe that maintaining their strengths and continuously striving to get better is the key to success. According to Ceballos, “At the end of the day, we have to play our best and make teams adjust to us.”

In Division 1, Los Alamitos is the No. 7 seed in Pool B and will face tough competition including Mira Costa, Huntington Beach, and Alemany. Division 2 will see Wilson going up against the winner of the El Toro-Temecula Valley match. St. Joseph and Millikan, both Moore League representatives, will face Edison and JSerra, respectively.

Long Beach Poly, the Moore League co-champions, will host Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks in the first round of Division 3. Warren, the Gateway League champions, will host West Torrance in Division 4. Cerritos, the 605 League champions, will face Culver City in Division 5.

In Division 6, Mayfair and La Mirada will host the winners of the Western Christian-La Quinta and Desert Christian Academy matches, respectively. Gahr will face Sultana in a wild-card game, with the winner going up against West Valley.

Division 7 will see Norwalk hosting Twentynine Palms, and Artesia will face St. Pius X-St. Matthias in a wild-card game. Finally, in Division 8, Firebaugh will play Ganesha in the first round.

All the teams in Division 1 automatically qualify for the CIF State Regional playoffs.

Sources: CIF-SS, Moore League, Del Rey League, Gateway League, Olympic League, 605 League, Mid-Cities League, Santa Fe League.