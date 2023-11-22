Nothing’s Ambitious App Faces Security Setback, Calls for Reassessment

This past weekend, the release of Nothing’s app generated significant anticipation regarding its ability to send blue messages from an Android device to an Apple iPhone. However, within a few hours, several security flaws were discovered, leading to the temporary closure of Sunbird, another app launched Nothing. The vulnerabilities exposed thousands of messages and photos from users.

What’s interesting about the events of this past weekend is how quickly the security flaws were revealed after Nothing’s app became public. This incident makes one thing clear: Nothing, an Android app, has encroached upon Apple’s sacred territory of blue messages.

Prior to partnering with Nothing to release Nothing Chats, Sunbird had largely remained unrecognized. Their app had allowed Android users to send messages to iMessage, but it took only a few hours for the privacy and security issues of Nothing’s app to be exposed. Consequently, Sunbird had to notify its own users that the app would be temporarily paused until these problems were resolved.

Exposed within hours

According to 9to5Google, approximately 630,000 files were found to be easily accessible, demonstrating the absence of end-to-end encryption in Nothing’s app. Sunbird claims that the data was not stored on their servers but was routed through Firebase, a cloud platform for app development.

In response, Nothing disabled downloads of Nothing Chats and sent a message informing users that its app was temporarily paused. Shortly thereafter, Sunbird made the same decision for its own services, sending a notification that app usage was also on hold until the privacy issue was resolved.

Sunbird warns of app closure

Around the same time as the app closure notice, Sunbird sent another notification to users, explaining that only the media sharing function had been blocked in the app. As of now, Sunbird has closed its doors, and it remains unclear when they plan to reopen. This poses a peculiar situation for Nothing, as it had not encountered any major setbacks in its short existence, making this the first hurdle since the company started venturing into markets with highly sought-after devices.

We will have to wait and see how Nothing and Carl Pei respond to this setback. Their app, which allowed the sending of blue messages from an Android device to an iPhone, was an impressive feat that has now been exposed. It remains to be seen whether Pei will continue developing Nothing Chats or ultimately abandon the goal of sending blue messages from an Android smartphone.

