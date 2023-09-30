CID Serves Notices to TDP Leader Nara Lokesh in Inner Ring Road Case

Officials from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have issued notices to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh in relation to the Inner Ring Road case. The 41A notice was sent to Lokesh via WhatsApp, notifying him to appear for a hearing at the CID office on October 4 at 10 AM.

In response, Lokesh approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court to seek anticipatory bail in this case. However, the government assured the court that Lokesh would not be arrested, and he would only be served the 41A notice for questioning. As per the government’s statement, the arrest of Lokesh is not deemed necessary in this matter.

Today, Lokesh was served with the aforementioned notices.

For clarity, a 41A notice is served in cases where the arrest of an individual is not required. Instead, the person is expected to cooperate with the investigation officer and appear before them at an appropriate time and location.

It is worth noting that along with Lokesh, the company Heritage is also mentioned as a beneficiary in the case involving the Inner Ring Road alignment change. Heritage has argued in court that the land in question was purchased in March 2014, which is prior to the release of the election results.

