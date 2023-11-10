Strict Action to be Taken Against Abusive and Obscene Content on Social Media

The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) has declared that it will take strict action against individuals who post abusive or obscene content on social media platforms. Additional Director General N Sanjay made this announcement during a press meet on the topic of “Action taken on harassment on social media platforms.”

Sanjay highlighted the issue of some people, who are supporters of a particular political party, endangering their own lives posting objectionable content on social media solely to gain fame. He emphasized that inappropriate posts targeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members, as well as derogatory remarks against high court judges and women leaders, will not be tolerated. Sanjay dismissed the notion that using nicknames or fake accounts can provide anonymity online, stating that they can be easily traced.

The CID’s social media wing is actively investigating objectionable posts directed at opposition leaders, with 45 cases already registered against individuals who have made derogatory comments. Sanjay expressed confidence in nabbing the culprits soon.

It is essential for social media platforms to maintain a safe and respectful environment for users. The increasing prevalence of abusive and obscene content is a cause for concern, and strict action against those responsible is critical. By promoting responsible online behavior and holding individuals accountable for their misconduct, these measures aim to cultivate a more positive and constructive digital space.

