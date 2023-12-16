TV Actress Seeks Help After Physical Assault Family Members

In a shocking incident, popular TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj has released a video on social media, pleading for help after allegedly being assaulted her own family members. Dhanraj, known for her roles in shows like Crime Drama Show CID and Colors’ daily soaps Bepannaah and Madhubala, showed visible marks on her face and body in the video.

The actress, who shot the video from the police station, requested assistance from the media, news channels, and people in the industry. Dhanraj stated, “I have been beaten very badly. Please, I need your help.” She expressed her hope that they would come forward and support her in this difficult time.

This is not the first time Vaishnavi Dhanraj has been a victim of physical violence. In a previous incident, the actress faced domestic violence during her marriage to actor Nitin Sherawat in 2016. Dhanraj opened up about the ordeal, stating that she ran away from her house due to the abuse. Eventually, she decided to end the marriage through divorce. “Emotionally, physically, and mentally, it was my last day as a wife. I finally got divorced,” she revealed in an interview.

This distressing incident sheds light on the grim reality of domestic violence, which continues to affect individuals across society. It reinforces the need for support systems and legal measures to protect victims and hold the perpetrators accountable.

As the TV actress seeks assistance to address the assault she suffered, it is crucial for society to come together to support and stand against such acts of violence. Only raising awareness and promoting a culture of empathy and respect can we hope to create a safer environment for everyone.