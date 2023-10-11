The Western Side of Elmore Leonard

Elmore Leonard, best known for his crime fiction, actually began his writing career as a prolific author of western novels and short stories. In the 1950s, he wrote for the pulps and earned $90 for his 4,500-word story “3:10 to Yuma” in Dime Western magazine. Leonard’s influence extended beyond the page, as many of his western stories were adapted into films.

One such adaptation is “The Tall T” (1957), directed Budd Boetticher. The film tells the story of rancher Pat Brennan, played Randolph Scott, and copper mine heiress Doretta Mims, played Maureen O’Sullivan, who are held captive a sly bandit and his cohorts. Interestingly, the bandit refrains from killing Brennan because he craves intelligent conversation. Richard Boone delivers the lines exactly as Leonard imagined them.

Another notable adaptation is “Hombre” (1967), directed Martin Ritt. In this film, Paul Newman plays an Apache-reared outcast who takes charge when he and other stagecoach passengers are waylaid bandits. Newman and Ritt collaborated on several other films, including “The Outrage” and “Hud,” making “Hombre” one of Leonard’s personal favorites among the movies based on his works.

“Valdez is Coming” (1971), directed Edwin Sherin, tells the story of Mexican-American lawman Bob Valdez, played Burt Lancaster, seeking compensation for the widow of a murder suspect killed on behalf of a wealthy Anglo landowner. This violent western surprised Leonard with its ending, as there is no final gunfight.

“Joe Kidd” (1972), directed John Sturges, features Clint Eastwood as a hard-drinking anti-hero who has a change of heart after helping a railroad tycoon ride roughshod over Mexican landowners. Leonard continued to re-write his original screenplay throughout production, but admired Robert Duvall’s performance as the villain.

Finally, “Last Stand at Saber River” (1997), based on a novel Leonard, is one of the best made-for-cable westerns. Tom Selleck plays an ex-Confederate cavalryman seeking a new life with his wife and children, but faces the challenge of Union-sympathizing brothers who want their land.

Elmore Leonard’s western stories captivated audiences and showcased his distinct storytelling abilities. It is clear that his talent extended beyond the crime fiction genre.

