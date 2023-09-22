Tom Selleck: A Man of the West

Tom Selleck is a well-known actor, best recognized for his roles in Magnum, P.I. and Blue Bloods. However, for fans of Cowboys & Indians (C&I) Magazine, Selleck will always be associated with the Western genre. Here are some of his best Western films, all available for streaming:

The Sacketts (1979)

Selleck stars as Orrin Sackett in this two-part drama based on the novels Louis L’Amour. The story follows three brothers as they head west after the Civil War, hoping to make a fortune and avoid trouble. However, they find themselves in the middle of a land dispute in Santa Fe. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Sam Elliott, Glenn Ford, and Ben Johnson.

The Shadow Riders (1982)

Selleck teams up with Sam Elliott and Ben Johnson once again in this Louis L’Amour adaptation. The brothers set out to rescue their kidnapped siblings from a slave-trading ex-Confederate officer. Directed Andrew V. McLaglen, the film offers fast-paced action and exciting Western elements.

Quigley Down Under (1990)

In this Australian Western directed Simon Wincer, Selleck plays Matthew Quigley, a sharpshooting hero who becomes the target of a wicked rancher (portrayed Alan Rickman). When Quigley refuses to cooperate with the rancher’s plans, he is left to die in the Outback. Determined to survive, Quigley fights back against his enemies.

Last Stand at Saber River (1997)

Considered one of Selleck’s best Western films, Last Stand at Saber River tells the story of an ex-Confederate cavalryman seeking a new life with his family on an Arizona homestead. However, their land is threatened two Union-sympathizing brothers. This old-fashioned and gripping drama is based on a novel Elmore Leonard.

Crossfire Trail (2001)

Selleck reunites with director Simon Wincer in this Louis L’Amour adaptation. Playing a gruff but noble drifter, Selleck fulfills his promise to protect a widow and her ranch in Wyoming. Mark Harmon provides a surprising performance as a conniving land-grabber in this captivating Western.

Monte Walsh (2003)

Selleck and Simon Wincer collaborate once again in this melancholic Western based on a novel Jack Schaefer. Selleck delivers one of his finest performances as Monte Walsh, a cowboy facing the end of his way of life. The film explores his search for purpose and features a heartwarming relationship with a prostitute played Isabella Rossellini.

Definition(s):

Louis L’Amour: an American author best known for his Western novels

Simon Wincer: an Australian film and television director known for his work in the Western genre

Sources: C&I Magazine