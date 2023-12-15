Chupacabra or Coyote: Demystifying the Creature in Clovis

Summary: A recent video shared a Clovis man on Nextdoor has sparked curiosity and debate among locals. Some believe it to be the legendary Chupacabra, while others argue it is merely a coyote. Upon closer examination, wildlife experts have identified the animal as a small coyote suffering from Mange, a parasitic infection.

The mysterious animal in question has been causing havoc among the man’s chickens, leaving him bewildered about its true nature. However, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, it is not the fabled Chupacabra but a coyote with a compromised immune system.

Peter Tira, a Public Information Officer at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, explained that Mange is caused parasitic mites that feed on the host animal, causing it to lose fur. In this case, the coyote’s severe mange has resulted in its unsightly appearance and compromised health.

Wildlife experts urge people not to approach such wild animals, as they need to remain in their natural habitat and not become accustomed to human presence. One local animal rescue, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue, plans to capture and treat the suffering coyote. Founder Krystle Woodward believes that every animal deserves a chance to live without suffering and aims to monitor its progress before releasing it back into the wild.

The Central Valley is known to have an issue with mange in coyotes, with these parasitic mites typically living off their hosts for approximately two weeks before dying off. If anyone encounters a coyote with mange, it is advised to stay away and report the sighting to the Fresno Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In conclusion, the creature causing a stir in Clovis is not the legendary Chupacabra but a coyote suffering from mange. Efforts local animal rescue organizations aim to treat the coyote and ensure its well-being before releasing it back into its natural habitat.