Chungha Signs with MORE VISION Agency and Starts Fresh on Social Media

Chungha, the popular South Korean singer and dancer, has recently made a fresh start signing with Jay Park’s new agency MORE VISION. After leaving her previous agency, MNH Entertainment, earlier this year, Chungha is now ready for a new chapter in her career.

In line with this fresh start, Chungha has also launched brand-new Instagram and Twitter accounts, indicating that she may no longer be active on her former agency-managed social media platforms. Her fans can now follow her on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates and insights into her life and music.

Chungha’s first Instagram post showcased several stunning photos, accompanied a caption in both English and Korean. In her post, she mentioned, “thinking_im doomed” in English, followed “ft. in the end… I wound up starting [Instagram]” in Korean. This post gives her fans a glimpse into her thoughts and emotions as she embarks on this new beginning.

With her exceptional talent and captivating performances, Chungha has garnered a considerable fan base. Her decision to join MORE VISION and create new personal social media accounts demonstrates her determination and enthusiasm for her future endeavors.

Follow Chungha on her Instagram and Twitter accounts to stay connected with her journey and to be the first to know about her upcoming music releases, performances, and more.

