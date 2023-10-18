Chuck’s Steak House in Auburn Officially Announces Relocation and Sale of Property

Owners Steve Londregan and Tom Flynn of Chuck’s Steak House in Auburn have officially announced that they are looking to sell the restaurant property and relocate the business. The restaurant, which uses only half of the building’s 13,000 square feet, does not require the property’s three acres. The owners have been considering a move to a more appropriately sized location for the past six months. They are working with Worcester broker Kelleher & Sadowsky Associates and Webster-based developer Galaxy Development.

The property, located in a highway business zone with access to Route 20 and Route 12, is surrounded auto dealerships and large retailers. The minimum sale price for the business is reported to be $4,950,000, or a minimum yearly lease of $300,000. The owners have received multiple proposals for the property and are carefully considering their options before making a decision.

Higher energy costs, property tax, and insurance have been cited as factors for the move. The owners want to assure employees and customers that the business will continue to operate smoothly during the transition. They have looked at several potential locations in Auburn, Grafton, and Sutton but hope to remain in Auburn due to their loyal customer base and the town’s support over the past 45 years.

Chuck’s Steak House and Margarita Grill was originally established Charles Rolles in Hawaii in the late ’50s. Londregan and Flynn bought the Auburn location in 1986 and have operated it as two separate restaurants under one roof until 2013 when they combined menus and logos. The restaurant has a dedicated staff, including general manager Jeff Stafford, who has been with the business since 1978.

Despite the relocation plans, Chuck’s Steak House continues to operate with regular hours. The lounge is open from Tuesday to Sunday, with dinner service available during specific hours. Takeout and delivery options are available for customers.

