ChrysCapital Acquires Majority Stake in ProHance Analytics

ChrysCapital, a private equity player, has recently acquired a 75% stake in ProHance Analytics, a leading SaaS-based workforce platform. The exact amount of the deal remains undisclosed. ProHance, founded in 2009 Kishore Reddy and Rajesh Sharma, offers workplace analytics and operations management solutions that enable enterprises and SMBs to make smarter decisions in hybrid workforces.

With its comprehensive suite of features and modules, including the work time module, asset optimization module, and advanced analytics module, ProHance allows organizations to effectively measure time and effort contribution with over 100 customizable reports. The company currently serves 320,000 users across 170 enterprises in 24 countries, experiencing a remarkable 50% growth over the past four years.

ChrysCapital’s acquisition of ProHance presents a strategic opportunity for expansion into key markets, such as the Philippines, Australia, and South America. The founders and senior leadership of ProHance will continue to play an integral role in the business after the acquisition, ensuring a seamless transition and the preservation of ProHance’s core values.

Sanjay Jalona, operating partner at ChrysCapital Advisors, recognizes the importance of platforms like ProHance in the hybrid workplace landscape. He emphasizes their ability to connect and empower teams to collaborate efficiently, regardless of physical location.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both ChrysCapital and ProHance, solidifying their positions in the market and showcasing their commitment to enhancing workforce productivity through advanced analytics and operations management solutions.