New Insights into the Molecular Gears of Circadian Rhythms

According to renowned geneticist and chronobiologist Michael Rosbash, circadian rhythms play a crucial role in regulating our physiological processes. These 24-hour changes in our biology are synchronized with the day-night cycle, impacting our hunger, sleep patterns, sexual desires, and even our susceptibility to asthma attacks or fevers.

Rosbash, along with his collaborators Jeffrey C. Hall and Michael W. Young, was awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their groundbreaking research on deciphering the molecular gears of the biological clock that controls these circadian rhythms. During his acceptance speech, Rosbash revealed that the percentage of genes regulated circadian rhythms is even higher than previously thought. While originally estimated at 50% based on research in rodents, recent studies on baboons suggest that it could be as high as 70%.

The fascination with chronobiology began almost five decades ago when Rosbash teamed up with Hall, who was already studying circadian rhythms in fruit flies. Their collaboration has led to remarkable discoveries and a deeper understanding of how these rhythms are regulated across different organisms. Despite the vast difference in the number of neurons between fruit flies and humans, the underlying process of keeping time remains similar, providing insights into brain science and behavior.

One question that still perplexes scientists is the purpose of sleep. While memories are consolidated and neuronal morphology is modified during sleep, Rosbash believes that these are not the primary functions of sleep. Instead, he suggests that sleep may be linked to metabolic processes, such as recharging ATP, the key energy molecule in cells. As the brain is a major consumer of ATP, sleep may serve as a way to replenish energy reserves.

The prevalence of electric light in our modern lives has also raised concerns about chronodisruption. The exposure to excessive light at night, coupled with a lack of natural sunlight during the day, can disrupt our circadian rhythms. While the severity of this disruption is difficult to estimate, it is clear that we need to strike a balance between artificial and natural light to maintain a healthy sleep-wake cycle.

In conclusion, Rosbash’s research and insights into circadian rhythms have revolutionized our understanding of how our internal clocks tick. The implications of this knowledge extend beyond biology and into various fields, including neuroscience, behavior, and even sleep medicine. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of our biological clocks, there is much more to discover about the intricate mechanisms that govern our daily lives.