Spirit Halloween: The Movie Coming to AMC’s Shudder

AMC Network has acquired the rights to stream “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” on its streaming service, Shudder. The film is set to be released on October 2, just in time for the Halloween season.

The movie tells the story of three young friends, Jake, Carson, and Bo, who decide to spend a night locked inside a Spirit Halloween store. However, their fun night takes a terrifying turn when they encounter the ghost of Alec Windsor, who has possessed the store. As they try to survive, they realize that they may have underestimated the horrors within.

The movie stars Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin Frankel, Jaiden Smith, and Rachael Leigh Cook, who plays one of the boys’ mothers. It originally premiered on demand in October 2022. In addition to the streaming release, “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” will also be shown in select theaters in the U.K. starting on October 13 and will be available on DVD from October 16.

The film was shot in an abandoned Toys R Us location in Georgia from the end of 2019 to November 2021. It was directed David Poag, with a screenplay Billie Bates. Production was a collaboration between Hideout Pictures, Strike Back Studios, Particular Crowd, and Film Mode Entertainment.

Fans of Halloween and horror movies will be in for a treat with “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” as it combines the nostalgia of a Halloween store with spine-tingling thrills. Get ready to be scared and watch it on Shudder this October!

