Amid the holiday season, a towering 13-and-1/2-foot-tall Fraser fir is making headlines in New York City. Priced at a whopping $1,750, it has become the most expensive holiday tree found in the Big Apple. The exorbitant price tag reflects the increasing inflation in holiday necessities this year.

According to the seller, George Smith, he was left with no choice but to raise the prices of his trees $5 per foot, with even steeper hikes for trees taller than 10 feet. He attributes the escalating prices to the scarcity of big trees and the skyrocketing cost of essentials. Smith goes on to express his discontent with the current economic situation, blaming what he labels as “Bidenomics.”

Despite the steep costs, loyal customers like Pattie Briggs are willing to splurge on extravagant trees to honor their loved ones and create a festive atmosphere. The average price of a Christmas tree has surged 10% this year, as reported the American Christmas Tree Association. President Biden himself acknowledged the high overall prices caused a cumulative inflation rate of 17.4% since he assumed office.

Even Santa Claus has expressed concerns that these “egregious” tree prices might impede people’s holiday plans. Dana Friedman, a Santa for-hire, voices his worries about the burden these costs place on individuals trying to celebrate within a specific budget.

As the holiday season unfolds, the rising cost of Christmas trees in NYC continues to surprise and impact consumers. Despite the inflated prices, many remain determined to maintain the spirit of the season through grand displays of holiday cheer.