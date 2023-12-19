How to Manage Holiday Stress and Find Joy

The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy and happiness, but for many people, it can also be a source of stress and anxiety. Social worker Jennifer Andrews, owner of Somiro Wellness, shares coping skills to help navigate the challenges that the holidays can bring.

One important coping skill is learning to say no. Andrews emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries and not feeling guilty about declining invitations or requests. It’s okay to prioritize your own well-being and enjoyment during the holiday season.

Dealing with the loss of a loved one can be especially difficult during the holidays. Andrews acknowledges the mixed feelings that come with grief and advises that it’s okay to both mourn and have fun. Finding a balance between allowing yourself to feel emotions and seeking enjoyment can be tricky, and she suggests seeking the guidance of a therapist to help navigate this process.

Andrews also shares additional coping strategies for managing holiday stress. One technique is the art of grounding, which involves refocusing your thoughts and engaging your senses to stay present in the moment. Self-compassion is also crucial, reminding yourself that it’s okay to take time for yourself and prioritize your own needs. Whether it’s a brief break or an entire day of self-care, recharge your mental and physical batteries.

By incorporating these strategies, you can alleviate holiday stress and find genuine moments of joy amidst the challenges. Remember that your own well-being is just as important as everything else during this season.