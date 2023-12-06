The Silencing: A Divisive Crime Thriller that Defies Expectations

Summary: The Silencing, a crime thriller from 2020, has garnered mixed reviews, leaving viewers divided. While critics have criticized it for being predictable and dull, audiences seem to enjoy the film, making it one of the top-watched movies on Netflix despite its low rating.

When discussing poorly received movies, Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls often takes the spotlight. However, there’s a new contender for the lowest-rated film – The Silencing. With just a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it falls below Showgirls but surpasses Jaws: The Revenge. Surprisingly, despite the negative reviews, The Silencing has become the sixth most popular film on Netflix, attracting millions of viewers. This raises the question: are the critics wrong or is there something the viewers see that the critics don’t?

Critics have not held back in their assessments of The Silencing. Described as a suspense exercise with functional performances, it has been compared to an extended episode of a basic cable murder drama. Reviewers have found the plot to be unoriginal and the ending underwhelming. However, not all reviews have been negative. Some critics have labeled it “solid” and praised the interestingly flawed characters and strong performances. The Silencing has also been commended for effectively utilizing well-established tropes.

Ultimately, the divide between critics and viewers highlights the subjective nature of film appreciation. While The Silencing may not be a critical darling, it manages to strike a chord with audiences. Its popularity on Netflix suggests that it offers a captivating viewing experience, irrespective of critical consensus.

If you’re intrigued and want to form your own opinion, The Silencing is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Alternatively, if crime thrillers are your cup of tea, you can explore The Killer or check out these top-rated crime movies. Don’t be afraid to venture beyond the realm of critical acclaim – sometimes, hidden gems can be found where least expected.