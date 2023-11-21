The Magic of Christmas Movies: A Delightful Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes a delightful lineup of new Christmas movies and specials on major streaming services. This year, these platforms are taking pages out of the Christmas playbooks of Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, offering an array of heartwarming and festive content that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

From heartwarming tales of love and redemption to animated adventures and enchanting musicals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The star power of these movies is also not to be overlooked, with big names like Eddie Murphy, Hannah Waddingham, and Melissa McCarthy gracing the screen.

One of the highly anticipated movies is “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday,” where the Bad Guys embark on a mission to rob the city on Christmas morning, only to rediscover the true meaning of the season. Another compelling story is “The Naughty Nine,” featuring Danny Glover as Santa Claus, as a creative kid teams up with other kids on Santa’s “naughty list” to reclaim the presents they believe they deserve.

For animated adventures, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” follows the title character’s misadventures during a snowstorm over winter vacation, while “Merry Little Batman” sees young Damian Wayne stepping up as “Little Batman” to protect Gotham City from supervillains out to ruin the holidays.

In addition to these captivating movies, there are also star-studded specials like “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” where the talented “Ted Lasso” star showcases her singing skills alongside special guests. And don’t miss “A Very Demi Holiday Special,” which promises festive surprises and a special duet Demi Lovato.

With such a diverse selection of heartwarming and entertaining content, this holiday season is bound to be filled with joy and laughter. So gather your loved ones, grab some hot cocoa, and immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas movies. It’s the perfect way to create lasting memories and spread holiday cheer.

FAQ:

Q: When do these new holiday movies and specials start streaming?

A: The release dates vary, with some starting as early as November 22 and others premiering throughout December. Check your favorite streaming platforms for specific release dates.

Q: Where can I find these movies and specials?

A: Most of these holiday movies and specials will be available on popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and others. Visit their respective platforms to enjoy these festive treats.

Q: Are there any family-friendly options?

A: Absolutely! Many of these movies and specials are suitable for the entire family. From animated adventures to heartwarming tales, there’s something for viewers of all ages to enjoy together.