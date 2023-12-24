Christmas Wishes from Celebrities

Christmas is a time for joy, love, and giving. It is a season when we come together with our families and loved ones to celebrate and create beautiful memories. In the spirit of Santa Claus, we asked some celebrities what Christmas present they would give to someone special if they could play Santa Claus.

For Tintin Bersola-Babao, the answer was clear. If she could be Santa Claus to someone special, she would give a gift to her husband, Julius. It would be something that would remind him of his childhood, specifically his sketch pad that was unfortunately destroyed during a flood. Tintin’s wish is for Santa to find and restore those nostalgic sketches.

Singer Sitti Navarro knows exactly what her husband, Joey, would love. She would give him a Porsche because it’s something he has always dreamed about and never stops talking about. It would be the perfect surprise for him this Christmas.

Doug and Cheska Kramer, known for their strong family bond, believe in the power of togetherness. If they could be Santa Claus to someone special, they would provide feasts to as many families as they could. They would also include a daily devotional for 2024 and a Bible as gifts. Their aim is to be a blessing to their family members and the people around them.

Patrick Garcia, wishing to be Santa Claus for his wife Nikka Martinez, would grant her heart’s desires. He believes she deserves anything and everything that brings her happiness and joy this holiday season.

Sherilyn Reyes-Tan, after being together with her husband Chris for 22 years, understands the value of time together. If she were Santa Claus, she would give him at least one year of her undivided attention. Chris has always supported her dreams and put her first, so Sherilyn wants to show him how much she appreciates his sacrifices.

As we celebrate this Christmas season, let us remember that the true spirit of Santa Claus resides in the hearts of each one of us. May the joy of gift-giving bring us abundant love and happiness. Ho, ho, ho! A Blessed Merry Christmas to everyone!