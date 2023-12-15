Riverside County Homeowners Face Heartbreak as Holiday Decorations Are Stolen

Summary: Homeowners in Riverside County, California, are left devastated after their Christmas decorations were stolen from their front lawns. Surveillance videos captured at least two suspects trespassing and stealing large, expensive decorations. The targeted theft has left residents feeling upset and violated during the holiday season.

Residents in Moreno Valley, Riverside County, woke up to a heartbreaking discovery on December 1st when they found their beloved Christmas decorations missing. Alexandra Falcon’s security cameras caught two suspects trespassing on her property and unplugging two inflatable decorations. Falcon tearfully expressed her shock, saying, “I was like, ‘This can’t be real.'”

Neighboring homes were also targeted, as captured surveillance videos. Ashley Weaver, a new resident on the street, felt hurt and saddened the theft. Weaver had invested in a giant LED inflatable of Santa and a reindeer to celebrate her baby’s first Christmas. After the thieves stole her inflatable, she decided to remove another large decoration for safety.

The targeted theft has left a sense of anger and concern among the community. Weaver emphasized, “People work hard for these things. They’re not cheap.” The victims have been monitoring resale sites, hoping to find their stolen decorations and catch the culprits.

Despite the heartbreak, homeowners like Alexandra Falcon are determined not to let the thieves ruin their holiday spirit. Falcon has already purchased a new lawn decoration and vows to continue celebrating. “We’re going to get past this,” she declared. “We’re going to put up another one.”

The stolen decorations have not only caused financial loss but have also shattered the joy and excitement of the holiday season for these homeowners. The community is rallying together, supporting one another, and encouraging everyone to remain vigilant and protect their holiday decorations.