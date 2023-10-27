Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” Presents Christmas Design

Hallmark’s highly anticipated “Countdown to Christmas” is finally here, and viewers are in for a treat with the premiere of their latest movie, Christmas Design, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c. Christmas Design tells the heartwarming story of a talented fashion designer who embarks on a Christmas challenge that will not only ignite her creativity but also lead her to reevaluate her priorities in life.

In this delightful film, our protagonist finds inspiration for a new holiday-themed collection. Hallmark’s Christmas Design takes viewers on a journey as our fashion designer taps into the magic of Christmas, unveiling a collection that captures the enchantment and joy of the holiday season. As she puts her heart and soul into her designs, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas and embraces a new approach to what truly matters in life.

Where Can I Watch Christmas Design?

While Christmas Design premieres on the Hallmark Channel, viewers without a regular cable subscription need not worry. You can still enjoy the movie premiere live streaming it on Friday, thanks to Philo or FuboTV. Both streaming services offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to watch Christmas Design without any commitment.

What Are the Differences Between Philo and FuboTV?

Philo is an affordable live streaming service that grants users access to over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Its channel lineup includes popular networks such as the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, Discovery Channel, and more. Additionally, Philo offers unlimited DVR and an extensive library of movies and TV shows for on-demand viewing.

FuboTV, on the other hand, boasts a wide range of channels and positions itself as a sports-focused streaming service. With over 100 live channels available in its standard package, subscribers can enjoy networks like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, MTV, and many others for $74.99 a month after the free trial. FuboTV also provides on-demand content and the option to record your favorite TV shows.

Don’t miss out on Hallmark’s Christmas Design, a heartwarming film that reminds us of the true spirit of the holiday season. Tune in to the Hallmark Channel or stream it live on Philo or FuboTV to embark on an enchanting Christmas journey filled with love, inspiration, and festive cheer.