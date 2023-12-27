Celebrities Behind Bars Celebrate Christmas with Special Meals

Overview

While celebrities like Harvey Weinstein, Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, Josh Duggar, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley spent Christmas Day behind bars, they were still able to enjoy a festive meal. Despite their unfortunate circumstances, these infamous figures were treated to special holiday dishes that brought a touch of Christmas cheer to their incarcerations.

According to TMZ, Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer and prominent figure in the #MeToo movement, savored baked chicken breast, seasoned chicken gravy, steamed white rice, kernel corn, dinner rolls, margarine, and an ice cream sundae for his Christmas meal. This marked a stark contrast to his current reality of serving a 39-year prison sentence for rape and other related charges.

Rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted for shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion, celebrated with a spread that included pineapple glazed ham, carrot and pineapple salad, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, mixed vegetables, a dinner roll, ice cream, and blueberry crisp. Despite being behind bars for 10 years, Lanez was able to indulge in a festive feast.

Similarly, singer-songwriter R. Kelly, who was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, enjoyed a Christmas meal consisting of Cornish hens, cream of broccoli, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner rolls, and pecan pie. The singer, currently serving a 31-year prison sentence, had a slightly more lavish holiday menu.

Josh Duggar, known for his role in the reality TV show “19 Kids and Counting,” received a Christmas meal that included baked Cornish hen, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, dinner rolls, cheese and rice casserole, and holiday pies. Duggar, who was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for possessing child pornography, had a chance to enjoy traditional holiday flavors.

“Chrisley Knows Best” actor Julie Chrisley and her husband Todd Chrisley, who were convicted on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, were treated to a celebratory spread of roast turkey, baked candied yams with marshmallows, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, cream gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pecan pie. Despite their legal troubles, the Chrisleys were able to savor a taste of the holiday season.

Conclusion

While these celebrities may have found themselves spending Christmas Day behind bars, they were not denied the opportunity to enjoy a special holiday meal. Whether it was baked chicken, pineapple-glazed ham, or cornbread dressing, these festive dishes provided a momentary respite from their current circumstances. Despite the controversies surrounding their lives, the spirit of Christmas managed to shine through, reminding us that everyone can find a small ray of joy even in the most challenging times.