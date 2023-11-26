Christmas at the Park Faces Criticism on Social Media

Christmas at the Park, a beloved holiday attraction in Jonesboro, Arkansas, recently faced social media backlash after announcing a new entrance fee of $10 per person. The news sparked outrage, with hundreds of comments and shares on Facebook. However, in response to the community’s concerns, event organizers have decided to roll back the pricing to last year’s rates.

Beginning November 25th, visitors can enjoy Christmas at the Park for $20 per vehicle from Sunday through Thursday, and $25 per vehicle on Fridays and Saturdays. While some initially blamed the City of Jonesboro for the price hike, it was clarified that the attraction is privately operated.

Addressing the confusion, city officials stated, “Multiple commenters have mistakenly contacted the City about Christmas at the Park pricing. This is a privately operated attraction, but the City has reached out to the ownership and is exploring ways to reduce costs for both the operator and visitors. We are grateful for the generosity of prospective donors and hope to find a solution to lower prices in the near future.”

The Christmas at the Park team emphasized that their main goal is to provide a festive attraction for the community. They clarified that the event is organized a small group of volunteers who contribute their time and resources to create a memorable holiday experience.

“We do not run this event for profit; it is a labor of love. Our aim is to offer Jonesboro a place where cherished holiday memories can be made, while ensuring the project remains financially sustainable. The ticket prices are set based on projected car counts and operational expenses,” they explained.

Despite the initial backlash, Christmas at the Park actively encouraged the community to support the event. They expressed excitement about welcoming more visitors than ever before and emphasized the positive impact such support would have.

FAQ

Q: Why did Christmas at the Park receive backlash?

A: The attraction faced backlash after announcing a new entrance fee of $10 per person.

Q: Will the prices be adjusted?

A: Yes, in response to the community’s concerns, event organizers decided to roll back the pricing to last year’s rates.

Q: Who operates Christmas at the Park?

A: Christmas at the Park is a privately operated attraction organized a small group of volunteers.

Q: What is the goal of Christmas at the Park?

A: The organizers aim to provide a Christmas attraction that allows the community to create holiday memories.