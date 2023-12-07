Christmas as Usual: Exploring the Cultural Clash of Love and Family

Are you looking for a heartwarming holiday film that explores love, family, and the challenges of blending different cultures? Look no further than “Christmas as Usual.” Directed Petter Holmsen, this film tells the story of Thea and Jashan, an engaged couple whose relationship is tested when Jashan visits Thea’s family in Norway during Christmas.

The film beautifully depicts the struggle that Jashan faces as he tries to adjust to the unfamiliar cultural and festive traditions of Thea’s Norwegian family. Cultural clashes arise, particularly with Thea’s mother, Anne-Lise, who struggles to pronounce Jashan’s name and has difficulties understanding his expectations for spicy food, which is a stereotyped Indian preference. As tensions rise and the arrival of Thea’s ex-boyfriend adds fuel to the fire, Jashan decides to leave the party, leaving Thea to question her own behavior and that of her family.

Starring Kanan Gill as Jashan and Ida Ursin-Holm as Thea, “Christmas as Usual” offers a heartfelt exploration of love, acceptance, and the challenges that come with blending different cultural backgrounds. The supporting cast includes Marit Andreassen, Mads Sjogard Pettersen, Erik Follestad, Nora Harriet, Matilde Hovdegard, and Jonas Strand Gravli, among others.

If you're eager to watch "Christmas as Usual," you'll be pleased to know that it is available for streaming on Netflix.

In conclusion, “Christmas as Usual” presents a heartwarming tale of love and cultural clash during the holiday season. With its exceptional cast and relatable storyline, this film is a must-watch for anyone interested in exploring the complexities of blending different traditions. Stream it on Netflix and immerse yourself in the festive spirit while enjoying this delightful holiday movie.