How to Share Christmas WhatsApp Stickers and Spread Festive Cheer

Summary: As Christmas approaches, people around the world are preparing to celebrate the joyous occasion, even if they are not able to be with their loved ones. To make the celebration more special, you can now share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers to spread the festive cheer. Here are simple steps to follow:

1. Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) and search for ‘Christmas WhatsApp stickers’ or a similar keyword.

2. Choose from the list of apps available and install a couple of sticker packs that appeal to you.

3. Open the app and look for the “+” symbol or “add” button beside your preferred stickers.

4. Open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person you want to send the stickers to.

5. Open the stickers section from the keyboard and select the Christmas-themed stickers you want to share.

6. Tap on the sticker and send it to spread the joy of Christmas!

In addition to sharing stickers, you can also send heartfelt Christmas messages to your loved ones. Here are 25 messages to inspire your greetings:

1. Wishing you a Christmas filled with warmth, smiles, and delicious cheer!

2. May your heart be filled with love and your belly with Christmas cake. Merry Christmas!

3. It’s Christmas! Wishing you a day of laughter, good company, and magic.

4. Santa knows you deserve happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

5. May the spirit of Christmas bring warmth, abundance, and happiness to your home.

6. Here’s to spreading cheer and festive joy! Wishing you a joyful Christmas.

7. Jingle all the way! Wishing you a Christmas filled with carols, cakes, and merry moments.

8. Let’s deck the halls and sing carols loud! Wishing you a joyous and spirited Christmas.

9. Sending you snowflakes of love, kisses of cinnamon, and wishes for a wonderful Christmas.

10. May your Christmas be merry and bright, filled with presents and twinkling lights!

11. From snowman smiles to gingerbread dreams, may your Christmas be gleaming with happiness.

12. Forget the naughty list, you’re in the nice list of my heart! Sending warm wishes this Christmas.

13. May your Christmas be wrapped in love, tied with hope, and delivered with blessings.

14. A Christmas sprinkled with sugar plums, mistletoe kisses, and the warmth of love.

15. Let’s raise a glass of eggnog to friends, family, and the magic of Christmas!

16. May the joy of giving, togetherness, and sparkling lights fill your Christmas with happiness.

17. A Christmas as cozy as a fireside chat, as delicious as gingerbread cookies, and as joyful as a child’s presents.

18. May your Christmas be as merry as a snowman, as bright as a twinkling star, and as warm as hot cocoa.

19. Wishing you peace on earth, goodwill towards men, and Santa’s gifts too!

20. Sending warm thoughts and festive cheer from a distance. May your Christmas be filled with love and memories.

21. Let’s make this Christmas a time to remember with carols, laughter, and joyful moments.

22. Wishing you blessings, big and small, and a joyful New Year ahead!

23. Remember, you are the reason for the season. Spread your light and shine bright this Christmas!

24. Let’s celebrate the true meaning of Christmas – love, hope, and giving. Merry Christmas!

25. Sending warm wishes for a Christmas filled with giving back to your community. Merry Christmas!

Spread the joy of Christmas sharing stickers and heartfelt messages with your loved ones.