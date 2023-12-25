Nigerian Celebrities Share Festive Family Photos on Social Media

Nigerian celebrities, like families all over the world, are embracing the festive spirit posting their Christmas family photos on social media. This annual tradition allows them to bond with their loved ones and share the joy of the season with their fans.

One standout photo that has been capturing attention is from Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi Wellington. In the photo, Adesua, her husband, actor, pastor, and politician Banky Wellington, and their son posed together, radiating happiness. Adesua took the opportunity to wish her followers a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.

Another power couple, Stan and Blessing Nze, also shared their delightful family photo this Christmas. The Nollywood actor and actress posed with their son, expressing their warmest wishes of the season. Stan and Blessing tied the knot in September 2021 and welcomed their son earlier this year.

Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, known as Real Warri Pikin, joined in the festive celebrations with a family photo featuring her husband and children. Anita’s post was filled with Christmas cheer as she wished her followers a Merry Christmas. Besides her comedy, Anita is also known for her husband Ikechukwu and their inspiring love story, as well as her weight loss journey that has motivated many.

Pastor Mildred and Kingsley Okonkwo, renowned relationship experts, also shared their Christmas wishes on social media. Pastor Kingsley, popularly known as Pastor K, sent his heartfelt message of peace, joy, and love to all his followers. The couple’s relationship discussions and posts have made them beloved figures among Nigerians seeking guidance on marriage and relationships.

Hilda Baci, the famous Nigerian chef, whose Guinness World Records longest cooking marathon of over 93 hours made her an internet sensation, also joined in the festive fun. In her photo, Hilda posed with a Christmas tree, cheekily questioning whether Santa considered her a good girl this year. Despite being dethroned from her record, Hilda’s name still holds recognition, as she continues to inspire others with her determination and encourages people to pursue their own records.

These Nigerian celebrities have not only shared their joyous moments with their fans but have also spread the holiday spirit and reminded everyone of the importance of family and togetherness during this festive season.