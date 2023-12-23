How to Spread Christmas Cheer with Digital Stickers

Summary: With Christmas approaching, platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram have simplified the process of sending festive greetings. Instead of traditional cards and calls, users can now utilize digital sticker packs to express their holiday wishes. Here’s a guide on how to send Christmas stickers on both platforms.

Discover Festive Stickers for WhatsApp

Looking for creative ways to share the Christmas spirit on WhatsApp? Start accessing the Play Store and downloading the preferred Christmas sticker pack. Once downloaded, open the WhatsApp application and locate the sticker integration option marked a plus (+) sign. By clicking on this symbol, users can easily enable the Christmas sticker collection. Now, when you open a chat and select the emoji icon, simply switch to the right-most tab to find the newly added stickers. Spread the holiday cheer with these delightful digital creations!

Sending Merry Stickers on Instagram

If you want to brighten up your Instagram Direct Messages with seasonal stickers, follow these easy steps. Firstly, open the Instagram app and navigate to the Direct Messages section. Find the chat window of the recipient you wish to send stickers to. Next, look for the sticker icon located next to the text input area. Once you click on it, a sticker search bar will appear. Type ‘Christmas’ in the search bar to discover an array of holiday-themed stickers. Choose your desired sticker, and it will be sent automatically to the recipient. Spread joy and whimsy with festive stickers on Instagram!

—

