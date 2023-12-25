How to Send Festive Stickers on WhatsApp for Christmas 2023

Summary: This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to send festive stickers on WhatsApp to wish others a Merry Christmas. Instead of the usual text messages, you can add a touch of creativity and joy sending colorful stickers. Whether you’re using an Android or iOS device, these simple instructions will help you easily download and send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Make sure your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version on your smartphone. It is always recommended to use the most recent version for optimal performance.

Step 2: Open the Play Store (for Android) or App Store (for iOS) on your device.

Step 3: In the search bar, look for “Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp” or a similar keyword.

Step 4: Choose and install a popular app that provides a variety of Christmas sticker options. One recommended app is “Joyful Stickers – Christmas Edition”.

Step 5: Once the app is installed, open it and browse through the available sticker packs. You may encounter some advertisements, but you can skip them and continue.

Step 6: Select the Christmas sticker pack you like, and then tap on the “Add to WhatsApp” button. On Android, the pack will be automatically added to your WhatsApp. On iOS, you’ll be redirected to WhatsApp and prompted to save the sticker pack – tap “Save”.

Step 7: Now, whenever you want to send a Christmas sticker, open a chat in WhatsApp and tap on the sticker icon (usually located near the text input field). Look for the Christmas sticker pack you added and select the sticker you want to send. Tap on it to send the merry message.

Spread the festive cheer with these delightful Christmas stickers on WhatsApp. They add a fun and colorful element to your holiday greetings. Remember, you can also send Christmas GIFs tapping on the GIF section and searching for “Merry Christmas” or “Christmas”. Select the desired GIF and hit send.

Celebrate this Christmas season with creative and joyful expressions sending festive stickers on WhatsApp. Enjoy the holidays and spread the love and cheer to your friends and family!