Christine Sinclair, Soccer Legend, Announces Retirement

Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement, marking the end of an extraordinary career. At 40 years old, Sinclair is the all-time leader in international goals for both men and women. Despite her age, she has continued to excel for the Portland Thorns FC and the Canadian national team.

Sinclair’s performance in 2023 has been a challenge, with goals harder to come than in the past. This shift seems to have influenced her decision to retire. In a recent Instagram post, Sinclair shared a video of a pair of cleats swinging from a goal’s crossbar, accompanied her number and signature. Fans were quick to interpret this as a hint of her impending retirement.

The exact timing of Sinclair’s retirement is uncertain. Many speculate that she will finish the regular season with the Portland Thorns FC, who are currently in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs. After that, her last national team stint may be during Canada’s two matches against Brazil at the end of the month.

Sinclair’s accomplishments are unparalleled. She has earned 327 caps and scored 190 goals for Canada, setting a record in international soccer for both men and women. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of soccer players.

