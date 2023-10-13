Pinterest Insider Sells Over $200,000 Worth of Stock

Pinterest insider Christine Deputy recently sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, amounting to a total transaction value of $215,963. Deputy is left with 308,934 shares of Pinterest stock, valued at $8,959,086. This sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deputy has made several other recent trades, selling a total of 14,896 shares on September 27th, 45,153 shares on September 14th, and 45,153 shares on August 21st. The average selling price of these shares ranged from $26.08 to $27.26. Pinterest stock is currently trading at $27.76.

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine, allowing users to find ideas and inspiration for various topics. It provides tools such as video and product pins, as well as organizing and planning tools. The company also offers a shoppable feature, allowing users to directly purchase products they discover on the platform.

Institutional investors have also been making changes to their positions in Pinterest. Companies such as Cohanzick Management LLC and Compass Wealth Management LLC have recently purchased shares, while others, like BOKF NA and Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV, have increased their positions.

Analysts have varying opinions on Pinterest stock. While some have recently upgraded their ratings and increased price targets for the company, there are still a number of analysts who maintain a hold rating. The average target price for Pinterest stock is $31.60.

Sources: MarketBeat, Pinterest Company Profile