Who is Christina Hall? Everything You Need to Know

Christina Hall, the star of HGTV’s Flip or Flop and her own shows Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, has become a beloved figure in the world of home reality shows. But who is she really and how did she achieve her success?

Born as Christina Meursinge Haack, Christina grew up in California’s Orange County and attended college in Southern California before becoming a real estate agent. Interestingly, her original career goal was to become a sports agent, inspired the film Jerry Maguire. However, her love for looking at houses and her desire to be her own boss led her to pursue a career in real estate.

With an estimated net worth of $25 million, Christina is one of the wealthiest HGTV stars. Her zodiac sign is Cancer, and she is known for her love of crystals, particularly amethysts.

In December 2022, Christina revealed that she had mercury and lead poisoning in her body, possibly from her exposure to toxic materials while flipping houses. She has since undergone detox treatments to improve her health.

Christina has a tattoo on her back that reads “still I rise,” inspired a poem Maya Angelou. She also has a younger sister named Carly Haack, whom she recently celebrated on her 30th birthday.

As a mother of three, Christina has children from her previous marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. She is currently married to Josh Hall, and the couple runs a production company called Unbroken Productions.

In addition to her successful career in real estate and television, Christina is also a dog lover and has a French bulldog named Cash.

Sources:

– [Celebrity Net Worth](insert URL)

– Co-Star (insert URL)

– E! News (insert URL)

– House Beautiful (insert URL)