Christina Hall’s Health Journey: Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Self-Care

Christina Hall, the star of HGTV’s “Christina on the Coast,” has been open about her health journey in recent years. From being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease to experiencing stomach pains and undergoing extensive testing, Hall has faced numerous challenges. However, through perseverance and a commitment to self-care, she is now on the path to improved health.

In 2020, Hall revealed her diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid. This condition can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, and thinning hair. It was a difficult time for Hall, and unfortunately, her ex-husband’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was also diagnosed with the same condition.

In 2021, Hall took to Instagram to share her experience of dealing with “extreme stomach pains” since 2016. After undergoing a full endoscopy and GI testing, she was diagnosed with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) which was impacting her digestion and gut health. Hall noticed that her symptoms worsened when she didn’t adhere to a strict clean eating plan.

Despite facing these health challenges, Hall’s determination and commitment to her well-being have helped her overcome obstacles. She began EBO2 therapy, a treatment that filters the blood to eliminate toxins and excess lipids. This therapy has contributed to her overall improvement.

In a surprising turn of events, Hall discovered that she had mercury and lead poisoning in December 2022. She believes that exposure to hazardous materials in poorly renovated houses may have contributed to her diagnosis. However, Hall remains positive as she continues to prioritize her health.

When asked about her current well-being, Hall shared that she feels good and credits her self-care routine and management of her autoimmune condition. While unsure about the exact reasons behind her improved state, Hall suspects that the Stem Cell IV procedure she underwent a few months ago may have played a role.

Through her health journey, Christina Hall serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges. She reminds us of the importance of self-care, perseverance, and seeking proper medical attention. As she continues to thrive, we can only hope for her continued success in her health journey.

FAQs

1. What is Hashimoto’s disease?

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland. It is characterized the immune system attacking and damaging the thyroid, leading to a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, weight gain, and hair thinning.

2. What is small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)?

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) occurs when there is an abnormal increase in bacteria in the small intestine. This condition can cause abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel movements.

3. What is EBO2 therapy?

EBO2 therapy is a treatment that involves filtering a patient’s blood to remove excess lipids and toxins. It aims to improve overall health and well-being improving circulation and eliminating harmful substances from the bloodstream.

4. What is Stem Cell IV procedure?

The Stem Cell IV procedure involves the intravenous infusion of stem cells into the body. These stem cells have the potential to promote tissue repair and regeneration, potentially benefiting various aspects of health.

(Source: housebeautiful.com)