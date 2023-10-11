Christina Aguilera Unveils Jaw-Dropping New Look for Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to announce her upcoming Las Vegas residency, and she did it in style. The singer shared a photo of herself in a stunning new look that left fans in awe. Sporting a bleach-blonde bob and a curve-hugging, see-through corset top that accentuated her chiseled legs, the 42-year-old artist looked barely recognizable.

The residency shows, which will be held at the Venetian Resort’s Voltaire venue, promise an intimate, seductive, and sophisticated experience. “Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music,” Aguilera captioned the post. Her fans were quick to show their love for her transformation, with one commenting, “It’s giving burlesque YES,” and another exclaiming, “Short hair is 🔥 on you!”

But what does it take for Aguilera to stay in such phenomenal shape? An important part of her routine is yoga, which she has been practicing for over a decade. According to Aguilera, yoga has been a game-changer for her. “It allowed me to stop the clock for myself,” she told InStyle. She previously shared her six-move yoga routine with Women’s Health, which includes exercises like runner’s lunges, spinal twists, and high lunges.

Aside from yoga, self-care is also a priority for Aguilera. She loves incorporating massages into her routine and enjoys lounging around in comfortable clothing. When it comes to fueling her body, Aguilera believes in a healthy state of mind rather than obsessing over calories. “It’s not a sit-up; it’s not a calorie count—I hate that!” she exclaimed. And let’s not forget her love for a glass of white wine, preferably sipped through a straw.

Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency promises to be an incredible experience for fans, with a new show that combines art and music. With her dedication to yoga, self-care, and a healthy mindset, Aguilera continues to inspire others with her strength and vitality.

