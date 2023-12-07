Christian Parents Voice Concerns Over School’s Handling of Transgender Student

Summary: Christian parents in Colorado have raised concerns about their daughter being assigned to share a bed with a biological male who identifies as a girl on an overnight school trip. The parents, represented the Alliance Defending Freedom, have sent a demand letter to Jefferson County Public Schools, claiming that the school’s policy of keeping parents uninformed and lying to students is unconstitutional.

In a recent incident, an eleven-year-old girl was unknowingly assigned to share a bed with a transgender student on a school trip. The parents, Joe and Serena Wailes, were not informed about this arrangement. It was only on the first night of the trip that the transgender student disclosed their identity to their daughter.

The girl expressed discomfort with sharing a bed with a male student, but the school chaperone initially suggested moving her to a different bed instead of a different room. Eventually, after multiple requests from the parents, the school chaperone agreed to move the transgender student to another room.

The school’s handling of the situation has drawn criticism from the Alliance Defending Freedom, who argue that the school violated parental rights and student privacy not informing other parents and students about the transgender student’s presence. According to the ADF’s demand letter, the school even instructed the girl to lie about the reason for her move.

This incident sheds light on larger debates surrounding transgender students in schools and the rights of parents to be informed and make decisions about their children’s education. The Alliance Defending Freedom argues that parents should have the right to direct the upbringing and education of their children without the school hiding information from them.

It remains to be seen how Jefferson County Public Schools will respond to the demand letter and address the concerns raised the Christian parents.