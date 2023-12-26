Controversial Views on Jesus Christ’s Ethnicity Create Social Media Backlash

A recent article discussing Jesus Christ’s ethnicity published Christianity Today has ignited a heated debate on social media platforms. The article, titled “How Asian Artists Picture Jesus’ Birth From 1240 to Today,” explores the representation of Jesus as Asian in various artworks from Asian cultures. While the author argues that depicting Jesus as Asian allows for a deeper theological understanding and highlights the universality of Christ’s birth, many social media commenters vehemently disagree.

Critics of the article accuse Christianity Today of promoting an inaccurate portrayal of Jesus. They contend that Jesus was a Jewish man born in Bethlehem, and his historicity should not be undermined representing him in any other way. Some commenters argue that Jesus’ essential identity lies in his Jewish heritage and his role as the savior of the world.

The backlash against the article extended beyond social media. Father Edward Beck, a guest on CNN, referred to Jesus as a “Palestinian Jew born into a time when his country was occupied.” This statement received widespread criticism for its alleged historical inaccuracy.

The controversy surrounding the discussion on Jesus’ ethnicity highlights the sensitive nature of religious identity and the diverse interpretations of historical and theological perspectives. While some individuals appreciate the idea of Jesus being relatable to various cultures, others emphasize the significance of Jesus’ Jewish background and the necessity of it for salvation.

As this debate continues to unfold, it is evident that the portrayal of Jesus’ ethnicity remains a highly contested and emotionally charged topic. The discussion serves as a reminder of the complexities and diversity of religious beliefs and the need for respectful dialogue and understanding.