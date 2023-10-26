Falling Out with a Friend: Chrisean Rock Calls Out Summer Walker for Mocking Incident

Chrisean Rock, a new mother, recently took to Instagram to express her disappointment and hurt towards singer Summer Walker. The incident occurred after Summer had offered words of support and assistance to Chrisean during a difficult time. However, Chrisean now alleges that Summer later mocked her in a viral TikTok video.

The video in question pokes fun at the very same incident that Summer had reached out to Chrisean about, further exacerbating the hurt feelings. Chrisean shared her thoughts on the matter during her live Instagram session, emphasizing how she felt that Summer’s actions were insensitive and disappointing.

In an industry known for its cutthroat nature, Chrisean admits that she has grown accustomed to dealing with such behavior. However, she had thought of Summer as a genuine friend and confidante, making this incident all the more distressing.

This situation serves as a reminder of the complexities of friendships in the entertainment industry. Despite the camaraderie that can exist, there is always the possibility of betrayal or hurtful actions. Chrisean’s public call-out demonstrates the impact of these actions on personal relationships and the need for mutual respect and support.

