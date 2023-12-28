Chris Rock Spotted in New York City with Amber Rose: Are They a New Couple?

Chris Rock, the 58-year-old comedian, has been making headlines lately due to his love life. In 2023, rumors started swirling that Rock might have a new romantic partner in his life. Recently, he was seen in New York City with none other than Amber Rose, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

The paparazzi captured photos of Rock and Rose taking a friendly stroll through the city. Rock was dressed in a dark peacoat and a blue plaid shirt, while Rose rocked a coordinating blue-and-black sweatsuit with a stylishly beat-up leather jacket. Despite the lack of public displays of affection or romantic interactions, their sighting has raised eyebrows and sparked interest among fans and media alike.

Rock, who divorced his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, in 2016, has been open about his past infidelities during his marriage. He has expressed regret for his actions and acknowledged the impact they had on his ex-wife. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, he admitted that his faults were amplified due to his fame and fortune.

As for Rose, she has also had her fair share of high-profile relationships, including ones with Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly, and Wiz Khalifa. Her most recent significant relationship was with Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is currently dating Cher. Rose accused Edwards of cheating on her in 2021, which has left her cautious about new relationships.

While it is still unclear whether Rock and Rose are indeed a couple or just friends, it is worth noting Rose’s recent statement on a podcast where she expressed her desire to be single for the rest of her life. Only time will tell how this celebrity situation-ship unfolds in the coming year.

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships and dating rumors always attract attention. Fans and followers eagerly await any developments in the love lives of their favorite stars. The fascination with the personal lives of celebrities continues to be a topic of interest, generating buzz and speculation among the public.